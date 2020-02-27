Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Corteva worth $52,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

