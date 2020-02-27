Bank of Montreal Can Buys 95,863 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $52,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

