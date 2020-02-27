Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Edison International worth $53,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

