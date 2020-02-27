Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $66,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,582,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

