Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Biogen worth $66,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $327.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.31.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

