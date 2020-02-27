Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 204.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.84% of CyrusOne worth $62,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 477.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 232.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.