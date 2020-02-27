Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 145,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $51,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

