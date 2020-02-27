Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $45,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.