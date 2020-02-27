Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $259.45 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.68 and a 200-day moving average of $271.63.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

