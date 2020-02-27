Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.43% of Steris worth $55,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

