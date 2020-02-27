Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.03 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,256,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of NetApp worth $46,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 107.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.