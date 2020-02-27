Bank of Montreal Can Has $51.04 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of Tractor Supply worth $51,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

