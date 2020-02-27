Bank of Montreal Can Has $52.11 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.20% of SSR Mining worth $52,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

SSR Mining stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. SSR Mining Inc has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

