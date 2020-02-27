Bank of Montreal Can Has $54.28 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $54,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $8,321,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

