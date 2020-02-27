Bank of Montreal Can Has $55.89 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of CDW worth $55,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 52 week low of $90.53 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.