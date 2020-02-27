Bank of Montreal Can Has $56.20 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Zimmer Biomet worth $56,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

NYSE ZBH opened at $146.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

