Bank of Montreal Can Has $59.54 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $59,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.69 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.98 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

