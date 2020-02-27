Bank of Montreal Can Has $63.12 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,322,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $63,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 265,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

