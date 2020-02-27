Bank of Montreal Can Has $63.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 501.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.02% of Tallgrass Energy worth $63,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

