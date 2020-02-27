Bank of Montreal Can Has $65.35 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of L3Harris worth $65,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

