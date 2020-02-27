Bank of Montreal Can Has $65.68 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Regions Financial worth $65,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

