Bank of Montreal Can Has $69.42 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.08% of Oshkosh worth $69,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

NYSE OSK opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

