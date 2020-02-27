Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of PACCAR worth $48,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

