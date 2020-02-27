Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.18% of Helmerich & Payne worth $58,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

