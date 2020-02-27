Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.84% of Tapestry worth $62,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

NYSE:TPR opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

