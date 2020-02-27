Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Northern Trust worth $54,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.59. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

