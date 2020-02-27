Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $868.00 price objective (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,768 shares of company stock valued at $378,054,133. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $847.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.43 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

