Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 100,155 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Ventas worth $54,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

