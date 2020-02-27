Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,127,434 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.80% of Jabil worth $50,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,006,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $193,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,193.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,163 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

JBL opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

