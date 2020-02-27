Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 153,113 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.53% of Westrock worth $58,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 716.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

