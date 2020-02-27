Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 167,695 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.68% of A. O. Smith worth $52,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

