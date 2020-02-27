Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,766,279 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 578.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of MGM Resorts International worth $68,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

NYSE:MGM opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

