Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 18,900 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.59% of Cedar Fair worth $49,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.