Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 229,934 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Rio Tinto worth $46,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.