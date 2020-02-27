Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 256,327 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of State Street worth $53,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 868.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

