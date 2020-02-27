Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,037 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Best Buy worth $45,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 345,471 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

BBY opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $29,877,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,500 shares of company stock valued at $77,404,405 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

