Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 651,147 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 265.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.42% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $52,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

