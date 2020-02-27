Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 635.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.67% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $61,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

