Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 660.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.29% of Exelixis worth $68,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,914. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.