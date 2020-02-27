Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.