Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,022.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ONEOK by 471.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 283,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

