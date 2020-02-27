Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $52,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

