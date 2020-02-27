Bank of Montreal Can Sells 104,228 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $54,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

