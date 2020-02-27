Bank of Montreal Can Sells 161,457 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 161,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of eBay worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.