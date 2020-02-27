Bank of Montreal Can Sells 186,957 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,517,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,634,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after buying an additional 630,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

