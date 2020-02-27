Bank of Montreal Can Sells 418,599 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.57% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $50,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.