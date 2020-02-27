Bank of Montreal Can Sells 805,834 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Progressive worth $65,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 864,621 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 415,682.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 486,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 486,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 392,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.