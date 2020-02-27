Bank of Montreal Can Sells 861,604 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 861,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $45,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

