Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,889 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Cooper Companies worth $52,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,957,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $335.32 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $278.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.