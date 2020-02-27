Bank of Montreal Can Sells 98,260 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,246 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 98,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $53,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,842 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after acquiring an additional 446,379 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of EOG opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

